Millennial travellers vote Air Canada as their favourite airline in 2023

Air Canada has another award to add to its list of accolades this year after it was named the favourite airline in North America in 2023.

And it’s not the first time.

The airline has been recognized for the fifth year in a row by Trazee Awards. Trazee Travel is a US-based website that targets travellers under the age of 40. The award was the result of a survey of its readers, asking them to name the best in several travel categories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air Canada (@aircanada)

Mark Nasr, executive vice president of marketing and digital and president of Aeroplan at Air Canada, said that they’re “thrilled to be recognized again by this important and discerning demographic as their favourite airline in North America.”

“We’re continuing to introduce more product and service upgrades in lounges, food, beverages, onboard entertainment and digital options to offer additional comfort and convenience across Air Canada’s travel journey,” said Nasr. “We look forward to welcoming customers onboard across our global network.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Air Canada (@aircanada)

And if you’re planning your next family vacation, it might be worth noting Air Canada was also recognized as the world’s most family-friendly airline.

At the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, the Canadian airline was acknowledged for its family seating policies, family check-in facilities, priority boarding, and children’s meals.

Other Skytrax World Airline Awards include Best Airline in Canada, best airline Staff in Canada, and Best Low-Cost Airline in Canada (Air Canada Rouge).

From adding Apple TV+ to its onboard entertainment options to adding new routes, Air Canada is certainly doing its best to appeal to more travellers.

With files from Nikitha Martins