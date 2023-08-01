You can now watch your fave Apple TV+ shows on Air Canada flights

Air Canada passengers just got more in-flight entertainment options.

You’ll now have more shows to choose from when trying to pass the time during those long flights that feel like they’ll never end.

Air Canada announced a partnership with Apple TV+ on Tuesday as part of the expansion of its in-flight entertainment.

Starting August 1, 2023, passengers will be able to watch exclusive Apple TV+ original programming on the airline’s flights. This includes hit shows like Ted Lasso, Bad Sisters, Severance, Foundation, The Morning Show, and more.

“We know that in-flight entertainment is an important part of our customers’ travel journey, particularly on long-haul flights,” said John Moody, managing director of product design at Air Canada, in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming customers onboard to catch up on their favourite Apple TV+ shows or discover new hits during their flight.”

Moody adds that this new collaboration puts the airline on track to increase its onboard entertainment content by more than 95% since last year.

The airline already has 420+ movies, 1,000+ TV episodes, 130+ music albums, podcasts and more that passengers can enjoy during their flights.

The partnership follows the airline’s recent collaboration with Mattel to bring more family-friendly content in-flight with some of the most popular kids’ shorts.

This also comes after the carrier partnered with Bell in May to offer flyers free WiFi on the ground and in the skies.

Thanks to that collaboration, customers can now send and receive text-based messages via onboard Wi-Fi using popular messaging apps, including iMessage, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Which Apple TV+ show will you be watching?