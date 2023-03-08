Air Canada and American Airlines flights have close call at Florida airport

US transportation officials are investigating a close call between an Air Canada and American Airlines flight at a Florida airport.

On February 16, an Air Canada Rouge flight was cleared for takeoff on the same runway an American Airlines flight was cleared to land on at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in Florida, according to the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The Canadian airline’s flight was on its way to Toronto, while the American Airlines flight was arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to a statement from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) obtained by The Hill, the two planes were 3,100 feet (about 945 metres) apart when the American Airlines jet discontinued its landing.

Thankfully, an air traffic controller warned the American Airlines flight crew that Air Canada was departing, according to the FAA statement.

“The American Airlines crew self-initiated a go-around,” tweeted the NTSB in a statement on March 6. “No injuries or damage reported. A preliminary report expected in 2-3 weeks.”

Both the FAA and the NTSB are currently investigating the incident.

