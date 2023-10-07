These '90s yearbook photos have become a viral trend thanks to AI

You may have noticed people sharing yearbook photos on social media that look a little too cool to be real.

That’s because they’re actually AI-generated by an app, and it’s the latest trend to take over the internet.

The photos throw it back to the ’90s to create old-school images that make you look like you were in an episode of Saved by the Bell.

The trend has been taking TikTok and Instagram by storm, and people are loving the ’90s take on their yearbook pictures.

The app used to generate the blast-from-the-past photos is called Epik – AI Photo Editor and is free to download on Google Play and the App Store.

Once you download the app, click the icon that says “AI yearbook” and upload eight to 12 selfies.

The app generates 60 nostalgic pictures depicting what you’d look like as an early ’90s teen.

It re-imagins users as all the typical high school stereotypes like the cheerleader, the nerd, the football player, the preppy kid, the punk, and the goth.

The app seems to make everyone look like they’re fresh out of a hit ’90s high school movie, which is definitely a confidence booster if you had a bad hair day or braces during your real high school yearbook photoshoot.

Before generating your photos, the app does warn that some results “may not always be satisfactory,” and according to reports, the pictures may not look like you at all. It also costs $5.99 to generate the photos in 24 hours and $9.99 to get the pictures in two hours.

Because of the app’s popularity, expect delays.

When we tried to generate our own AI yearbook photos, a message popped up stating that there was a system delay due to a “rapid increase in users using this service.”