An "aggressive" sea otter keeps stealing surfboards in California (VIDEO)

A small but mighty sea otter is showing surfers who’s boss after being caught stealing surfboards from surfers in California.

Santa Cruz Police posted about the “aggressive” otter on its Facebook page, warning surfers that she’s on the hunt to steal their boards.

“Watch Out, West Cliff Surfers! An aggressive sea otter in the area is biting, scratching, and climbing on surfboards,” stated the police agency, adding that this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“There have been four incidents of otter interactions with surfers in Santa Cruz.”

Santa Cruz Police noted that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is working with experts to capture it.

In a statement, the CDFW told Daily Hive that they are, “aware of the five-year-old female southern sea otter exhibiting concerning and unusual behaviors in Santa Cruz, California, including repeatedly approaching surfers and kayakers recreating in the area.”

The agency said that the capture of the sea otter was recommended after hazing techniques were “only temporarily effective.”

After the otter is captured, she will be examined by experienced veterinary staff at Monterey Bay Aquarium.

The CDFW added that the otter’s behaviour is “highly unusual” and the exact cause is unknown.

However, the agency said the aggressive behaviour in female sea otters can be associated with hormonal surges or could be due to being fed by humans.

“She exhibited similar unusual behaviour in the Santa Cruz area in September 2022, at which time CDFW and Monterey Bay Aquarium staff successfully hazed the otter preventing further incident throughout the winter. There have been no reported interactions with people by the sea otter while at its overwintering site.”

The CDFW said there are no confirmed reports of injury, but due to the “highly unusual behaviour” of the otter surfers, kayakers, and others who enter the area should not approach the animal.

On Twitter, Santa Cruz-based photographer, who goes by “Native Santa Cruz” has been documenting the otter as it’s been wreaking havoc on surfers.

The images show the otter approaching the surfers and then forcing them off their boards.

“This may seem cute but it’s not, this sea otter was very aggressive and the surfer actually abandoned his board and swam to shore,” they stated in a caption.

This may seem cute but it's not, this sea otter was very aggressive and the surfer actually abandoned his board and swam to shore.

Last evening I witnessed another otter encounter. For about a 1/2 hour, I watched it being a normal otter as it was feeding on crabs, then it went for the surfboards. It tried a few boards before settling in the one it wanted

In another video, Instagram user Hefti Brunold captured the otter biting a surfboard, forcing a surfer to let go of it.

A post shared by Hefti Brunold III

The aggressive otter isn’t the only sea creature that’s been making headlines for getting up close and personal.

There have been multiple reports of orcas in the North Atlantic targeting boats at increasing rates, in some cases breaking off their rudders and causing them to sink.