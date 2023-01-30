These days, adventure gear is made for more than just adventures. It’s no longer solely something we throw on before a run or a hike, it’s truly comfortable and stylish enough to wear on a daily basis. But is it really practical to wear all day?

North America’s first-ever adidas TERREX store opened its doors on Kitsilano’s West 4th Ave this month, and it carries a selection of activewear that’s been specifically curated with two things in mind: Vancouverites’ love for the great outdoors, and their everyday. So we decided to put it to the test.

From a busy day in the office to an evening walk along Stanley Park’s Seawall, we rocked three TERREX products throughout the day to see how well they performed from 9 to 5, and from 5 to 9. Here’s what we thought.

Bad shoes can cause a whole host of health issues, so having comfortable footwear throughout the day is absolutely essential — and let’s just say the adidas TERREX Free Hiker 2 GORE-TEX Hiking Shoe did not disappoint. The shoe claims to be built for everyday adventure, and it immediately felt unlike any other hiking shoe we’ve ever tried.

Thanks to the breathable GORE-TEX membrane and Continental Rubber outsole, the shoe stands up in most weather conditions and kept our feet dry throughout the day, from the commute to work to our much-needed coffee runs throughout the working day. (Ideal for rainy Vancouver right now, eh?)

The BOOST in the soles really made the Seawall walk more enjoyable too, as walking on different textures and terrain felt seamless. It truly puts a pep in your step and made us want to start planning more outdoor adventures ASAP.

The hiking shoes weren’t the only TERREX product that felt perfect for the seasonal climate. The beginning of our day was quite rainy, and the TERREX Multi RAIN.RDY 2.5 did an amazing job of keeping us dry. Thankfully, as the day went on, the sun made one of its rare winter appearances, but we found wearing something that adequately protects you from the rain when you’re outside makes such a difference.

The fabric and quality seemed premium for active wear; it was super comfortable and incredibly breathable in all the right places. Water-resistant clothing can often cause you to overheat a little, since it traps the heat within, but the fabric and materials in this TERREX jacket kept our body temperature at a pleasant level all day.

At the chillier points of the day, we tried out the TERREX Multi-Insulated Hooded Jacket, a super-handy jacket to have on the go due to its compressible design, which allows it to pack neatly into a pocket for easy stowing in your backpack. Its body-mapped design puts insulation where you need it most, which helped us stay warm, dry, and comfortable through any activity.

One of the things that makes TERREX stand out from the crowd is its sustainability factor. The brand has taken the time to incorporate eco-friendly materials into its garments, and, as consumers, it’s nice to know that there is thought and purpose put into each decision in the garment-making process.

Both the Free Hiker 2 GORE-TEX Hiking Shoes and the 2.5 Layer Rain Jacket are made from more than 50% recycled materials, while the Multi Insulated Hooded Jacket is available to purchase in recycled and vegan materials — all highlighting adidas’ commitment to reducing plastic and textile waste.

Overall, the fact that the products we tried actually inspired us to plan more adventures in the future, coupled with the fact that TERREX has truly considered all of the practical, common questions and concerns of people who enjoy spending their time outdoors, made us fall in love with the brand.

Living in Vancouver, you need your clothing to take the climate and elements into consideration, and TERREX does just that, making it extremely beneficial when it comes to improving your daily life. Even for those of us who don’t spend a ton of time outside, these products can have a huge impact on the time you do, while making the great outdoors more enjoyable.

To try out the TERREX Free Hiker 2 GORE-TEX Hiking Shoe and jacket for yourself, or to browse through the latest collection of TERREX gear, head down to the brand new adidas TERREX store on Kitsilano’s West 4th Avenue.