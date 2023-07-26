Acclaimed Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor dead at 56

Acclaimed Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died, according to The Irish Times. She was 56 years old.

O’Connor released 10 studio albums and was perhaps best known for her 1990 hit “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was originally penned and performed by Prince.

She was born in Dublin, Ireland, and started performing around the city at a young age. Eventually, she attracted the attention of a London-based music label.

Her career catapulted in the late 1980s with the release of her debut The Lion And The Cobra, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Performance.

In 1990, O’Connor’s stardom rose further with the release of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was accompanied by her iconic music video.

O’Connor did not shy away from controversy and speaking her mind.

She made headlines in 1992 when she tore a photo of Pope Jon Paul II while performing on Saturday Night Live. O’Connor said it was a sign of protest against the sexual abuse of children by members of the Catholic Church.

The performance resulted in O’Connor being banned from appearing on SNL.

In the years leading up to her death, O’Connor changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat and converted to Islam.

Last year, O’Connor’s 17-year-old son died after he was reported missing.

She is survived by her three children.