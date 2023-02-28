Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of violence that may be disturbing to some readers.

Over 100 police officers in protective suits reportedly searched a landfill in Hong Kong for the remains of Abby Choi who was found dismembered on Friday, February 24.

Two days after she was reported missing on Wednesday, body parts of the 28-year-old model and socialite were found at a three-storey apartment in a Hong Kong suburb, according to Channel News Asia.

More horrific details soon surfaced.

CNN reports that police who entered the home found a soup pot that contained what they believe to be Choi’s skull, ribs, and hair. Police also found clothing, as well as a meat slicer, and an electric saw. As per a report from The Independent, Choi’s legs were found in a fridge.

Superintendent Alan Chung Nga-lun of the Kowloon West regional crime unit told The Standard that they were searching the landfill for her remains.

“The suspects threw away several bags of important evidence in the morning of February 22,” said Chung. “They may be some human body parts or they could be the clothes and the phone of the victim, or even the weapons.”

Choi’s family and friends arrived at the Fu Shan Public Mortuary on Tuesday morning to identify her body parts.

Four people have been arrested and charged without bail in connection with the gruesome killings.

Public radio in Hong Kong reported that Choi’s ex-husband Alex Wong, 28, his brother Anthony, 31, as well as their father, Kwong Kau, 65, have been charged with Choi’s murder. Alex’s mother, Jenny Li Sui-heung, 63, is believed to have been aware of the alleged plan and is charged with perverting the course of justice.

A fifth suspect, a 47-year-old woman, was also arrested on Sunday.

Prior to his arrest, The Guardian reports that Wong attempted to flee by speedboat. He was allegedly carrying over HK$500,000 (CAD$86,000) of cash and luxury watches worth almost HK$4 million (CAD$700,000).

Authorities believe that the murder was motivated by a property dispute, according to SCMP.

Family and friends gathered to pay their respects outside the apartment where police believe Choi was dismembered.

With 130,000 Instagram followers, Choi was a regular fixture in the international fashion scene and had posted pictures and a video of herself attending the recent Dior fashion show.

She also recently appeared on the cover of L’Officiel Monaco.