Seventh suspect arrested in gruesome murder of Hong Kong model Abby Choi

Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of violence that may be disturbing to some readers.

With her head bowed and covered in a black bag, the seventh suspect in the gruesome Abby Choi murder case was handed over to Hong Kong police after fleeing to China. The woman arrived at Shenzhen Bay Port and was escorted by police in front of reporters and photographers.

The Standard reports that the 29-year-old woman, whose last name is Pun, is a friend of Choi’s ex-husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, 28. In addition to Choi, police have also arrested Kong-chi’s father Kwong Kau, 65; his mother, Jenny Li Sui-heung, 63; and brother, Anthony Kwong-Kong-kit, 31. Kong-chi’s 47-year-old mistress was also arrested, in addition to Lam Shun, 41, who police say was helping Alex Kwong Kong-chi flee.

The case caught international attention for its shocking details after Hong Kong police said that they found the model and socialite’s dismembered remains in a three-storey apartment complex in the suburbs.

Choi was last seen on February 21, and, according to Sky News, police who entered the apartment found a pot of soup with what they’ve now confirmed to be Choi’s skull, ribs, and hair. Her legs were found in a fridge. Other items in the apartment included clothing, a meat slicer, and an electric saw.

Authorities believe that a hole on the back of the skull indicates where she was struck when she was attacked.

Choi’s family and friends arrived at the Fu Shan Public Mortuary on February 28 to identify her body parts.

Police said that Choi had been involved in a property dispute with her ex-husband and former in-laws.