Final stage of Return Home plan now underway in Abbotsford: mayor

An aerial view of the flooding that devastated Abbotsford (BC Gov/Flickr)

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun says the city is moving forward with its Return Home plan and more evacuation orders are being lifted.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, Mayor Braun said the extreme flooding has been “surreal and unbelievably challenging.”

But he believes the city is now in a position to “take two steps forward with no further steps back.”

According to the City of Abbotsford website, the evacuation order has been updated to an evacuation alert for most properties within the Sumas Prairie. It also outlined waste disposal options to support recovery efforts.

An evacuation order remains in place for all Lake Bottom area properties north of the Sumas River.

On Thursday, the City rescinded its Do Not Use (Flush Only) Advisory and reinstated a boil water advisory.

A statement says, “further treatment, flushing and water quality sampling is required before this Advisory can be removed and will remain in effect until further notice.”

It offered this advice to residents:

DO NOT Drink the water without boiling first or otherwise treating the water.

Drink the water without or otherwise treating the water. ONLY USE Boiled or bottled water for DRINKING, COOKING, MAKING ICE, BRUSHING TEETH, WASHING READY TO EAT FOODS, WASHING DISHES, MAKING INFANT FORMULA.

Boiled or bottled water for DRINKING, COOKING, MAKING ICE, BRUSHING TEETH, WASHING READY TO EAT FOODS, WASHING DISHES, MAKING INFANT FORMULA. Avoid bathing young children in a bathtub. Use a handheld shower where possible.

Boil water for one minute (rolling boil). Preferably use a kettle so as to reduce the risk of burns. Let it COOL before using.

(rolling boil). Preferably use a kettle so as to reduce the risk of burns. Let it COOL before using. You can choose to use bottled water.

Mayor Braun also spent time thanking other cities and mayors for their help during this crisis.

He says he will continue to advocate for the people of Abbotsford.