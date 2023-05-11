"My parents can quit their jobs": Man to share massive $55M lottery win with family

An Alberta man who netted a whopping $55 million in a Lotto Max draw last month says he plans to share the wealth.

Aaron Parsons told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) that his girlfriend was craving cake, so he went to the store and bought the ticket while shopping for ingredients.

“If we hadn’t gone to the store that night, I wouldn’t have gotten this ticket and I wouldn’t have won $55 million!” Parsons said.

He bought his winning ticket a few days before the April 25 draw from the 7-Eleven at 2653

Scenic Drive North in Lethbridge. He checked the ticket two days after the draw on the Lotto Spot app.

“I saw an ad about the lottery, and it reminded me to check my ticket,” he said. “I checked it and all I said was: ‘No. No? No way! No…'”

“I could not believe it,” he added. “I scanned it a couple of times to make sure I was seeing things right and then I called WCLC to triple-check that I had actually won.”

As for what he plans to do with his fresh windfall, Parsons said he plans to share the wealth.

“The first thing I’m going to do is tell my parents they can quit their jobs,” he said. “I want to give some money to my brother, and a couple of friends, too. And I told my girlfriend I would buy her a car, whatever car [she wants].”

Parsons added that he is still in shock over the win and hasn’t even started thinking about what he needs or wants, apart from one thing.

“Maybe now I’ll get Lasik,” he said.

Parsons’s win is the largest Lotto Max prize awarded in Lethbridge’s history and the fifth-largest Lotto Max win in Alberta overall.