A week in the Yukon: Here’s how to have an unforgettably different trip

Craving an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind getaway experience this winter? The good news is that Canadians don’t have to go too far to get a glimpse into a different world, with the unique territory of the Yukon to their north.

From snowy mountain peaks to glistening icy lakes and breathtaking landscapes, the destination has so much to offer. And once you step foot in it, you’ll never want to leave.

The territory is renowned for being a go-to Northern Lights viewing destination, so it goes without saying that this magnificent natural wonder is a must-see here. A typical winter day in the Yukon averages about five to six hours of daylight, which means there is lots of time to witness this beautiful sight.

With dreams of a trip to the Yukon on our minds, we decided to put together an ultimate guide on what to do and see to get the most out of a week-long winter trip there.

Day 01

Explore Whitehorse

There’s no better place to start your Yukon trip than its exciting capital city of Whitehorse, which is accessible by flight from most major Canadian cities. Upon arrival, spend some time taking in the buzz of the town by strolling its historic streets or go for a walk along the Yukon River. Be sure to check out the famous SS Klondike, a restored sternwheeler and relic of the Gold Rush era located just on the edge of downtown.

There are a wide range of different accommodation types to choose from during your stay here — from conventional hotels and B&Bs, to cozy lodge getaways just outside of the city.

Immerse yourself in history

The Yukon has a fascinating history and culture, so what better to do on your first day than soak it all up? The territory is home to 14 distinct First Nations, which you can explore via Indigenous Yukon. Whitehorse itself is located on the traditional territories of two First Nations: the Kwanlin Dün and the Ta’an Kwach’an Council.

Take a journey back in time at the MacBride Musuem where you’ll learn all about the territory’s growth and the groundbreaking events that happened along the way — with stories about Yukon First Nations, the Klondike Gold Rush, and the birth of Whitehorse. The museum is open year-round and offers special programs, gold panning, lectures, and events. You’ll also find some intriguing art here, including a Ted Harrison collection and the Northern Lights icicles.

For a more in-depth look at Indigenous history, head to the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre, situated on the banks of the Yukon River. This centre consists of artist studios, a gallery, and workshop spaces, celebrating the heritage and contemporary way of life of the Kwanlin Dün First Nation.

Meanwhile, The Yukon Transportation Museum brings transportation history to life by focusing on the stories of how people moved around the vast and harsh territory. Here, you’ll learn about the construction of the iconic Alaska Highway and how the rich traditions of Indigenous people shaped transportation at large. And located nearby, you’ll find the Beringia Interpretive Centre, which will take you on a journey way back into history with a look into the incredible and sometimes bizarre world of ice-age Yukon. There’s even an upcoming exhibit exploring life in the Yukon almost one billion years ago.

Day 02

Take a snowmobile tour

A snowmobile ride is one of the best ways to embrace the stunning snowy trails and mountain slopes the Yukon has to offer.

In Whitehorse, there are several half-day or full-day excursions to choose from. Throughout the winter season, Yukon Wide Adventures offers half-day trips along the Copper Trail, exploring Mount McIntyre and venturing up to a beautiful viewpoint over Fish Lake. Meanwhile, its full-day trip drives over the frozen Yukon or Takhini rivers and the Old Dawson Overland. This is the perfect way to explore areas inaccessible by foot and bask in an awe-inspiring winter wonderland.

Indulge in the local cuisine

There’s plenty of delicious food to eat in Whitehorse, so after a long day out snowmobiling, treat yourself to some of the local cuisine such as bannock and smoked salmon, locally grown produce, wild raspberries, and even elk sausage rolls. Throughout the town, you’ll find a wide range of options to satisfy all taste buds.

Hit up Gather Cafe and Taphouse, a small eclectic cafe, for light bites or delicious coffee. All food here is sourced locally and they even make their own glassware and coffee cups by hand. For a delicious dinner, try Wayfarer Oyster House for fresh seafood brought in from Alaska and BC, locally sourced meats, bread, or handmade pasta.

Looking for something a little different? Well Bread Culinary Centre, located in downtown Whitehorse, is an innovative, welcoming space devoted to helping home cooks improve their skills. Chef Cat McInroy offers classes for groups on-site in her industrial-grade kitchen, showing you how to make delicious recipes — from sourdough breads to scrumptious pastas. You will have the opportunity to eat whatever you make onsite and take home any leftovers. Classes and lessons are for all ages and skill levels.

Day 03

Go fat biking

Fat biking is a fantastic way to explore the winter wilderness, by riding across frozen lakes and through untouched trails. This is the perfect winter activity as the bike’s thick, oversized tires allow you to maneuver through the snow, easily discovering areas you normally wouldn’t be able to.

In the Yukon’s capital, Grey Mountain and Mount McIntyre are popular fat biking spots. Grey Mountain overlooks the Whitehorse valley, so you can soak in some serious scenery as you bike. The multi-use Millennium Trail, a large stretch running alongside the Yukon River that flows right through town, is also easy to access.

Several bike shops in Whitehorse rent out fat bikes and have great tips for beginners, with advice about how to dress warmly, where to go and what to bring along — so don’t be afraid to ask. Some tour operators even offer exciting full-package experiences that end with a hot tub soak or an après under the Northern Lights.

Hit up some local breweries

In recent years, the craft beer craze has truly hit Whitehorse, and the city is now home to some stellar breweries. After a day spent biking, stop by Yukon Brewing, where you can try award-winning craft beers that capture the essence of the Yukon or single malt whiskey distilled on-site.

Next, head over to Winterlong Brewing to try some unique and delicious samples in their tasting room. Just across the street, you’ll find Deep Dark Wood Brewing, a nanobrewery where all beers are brewed in an oak barrel using a variety of yeasts and cultures — producing funky flavours that people love to drink.

Visitors can also enjoy some tasty tapas alongside a pint at Polarity Brewing, Whitehorse’s newest craft beer destination, located along the Yukon River.

Last but not least, if you’re after an incredibly fresh glass of beer check out Woodcutter’s Blanket, a classic cocktail bar and brewery located at Second Avenue and Strickland Street. Beers are crafted with the finest, local ingredients and each house tap is connected directly to the serving tanks.

Day 04

Road trip to Kluane

Just a two-hour drive from Whitehorse, you’ll find Kluane National Park and Reserve, a majestic and vast wilderness that’s home to breathtaking ice fields and forests, as well as Mt. Logan, Canada’s highest peak. The park transforms into a majestic place at this time of year, and there are tons of fun-filled activities to partake in, offering a full day of adventure.

Snowshoeing is also a popular pastime here and a great way to explore some of the park’s many epic trails. And, you can book a flightseeing tour with Rocking Star Adventures (weather permitting) for an easy way to take in everything the park has to offer as you soar over its mountains and valleys.

Witness the Northern Lights

The Northern Lights are visible from mid-August to mid-April, and your best chance to see them is on a dark, clear night between 10 pm and 3 am. You’ll want to leave the city to witness this marvel of nature in all its glory (at least 20 minutes away from any light pollution) and Kluane National Park and Reserve is a prime location to spot them — just be sure to bundle up. Don’t worry if you don’t know where to start — viewing doesn’t need to be an all-on-your-own experience, as there are also numerous Northern Lights tours available.

If you want to enjoy the spectacle in comfort, the Northern Lights Resort and Spa offers a range of Aurora Viewing Packages, with chalets overlooking the beautiful Yukon Valley and the surrounding mountain range.

Day 05

Go Dogsledding

We’re making our last day in the Yukon one to really remember, and we’re starting with a truly exhilarating experience — dogsledding.

A classic Northern mode of transportation, dogsledding is hugely popular with locals and visitors alike. There are several operators and tours just outside of Whitehorse that provide half-day tours. After meeting your team of adorable huskies, simply sit in the sled and enjoy a thrilling ride through breathtaking snowy plains. If you’re feeling brave enough, take a sled for a drive yourself.

Check out the wildlife

Having spent most of a week in the Yukon, you may be lucky enough to experience some unique spontaneous wildlife sightings, but if not, there are tons of other ways to do so.

Boreal forests, south-facing slopes, open alpine areas, and natural water sources are all perfect spots for animal viewing — but if you want a guaranteed look at wildlife, the Yukon Wildlife Preserve is the place to go. Located just 30 minutes from downtown Whitehorse, visitors can take a guided or self-guided tour to see some wonderful creatures, such as elk, bison, mule deer, moose, thinhorn sheep, mountain goats, caribou, lynx, foxes, and muskoxen. Not to mention, there is some beautiful scenery here too.

Unwind in hot springs

After a long day of exploring, you deserve to relax in ultimate luxury. And Eclipse Nordic Hot Springs, a natural hot springs located just 30 minutes outside of Whitehorse, is the perfect place to do so.

Four natural rock pools filled with hot springs water, two relaxation areas with heated lounge chairs and sunrooms, and two steam rooms and saunas will provide you with an unparalleled level of relaxation. Make your last night special by spending an evening soaking in the therapeutic waters and feel the hustle and bustle of everyday life melt away.

Ready to discover a different world? Plan your next visit to the Yukon here.