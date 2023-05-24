A massive $60 million Lotto Max jackpot is up for grabs this week

In the last Lotto Max draw, someone from Quebec secured a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million.

If you weren’t lucky enough to win big this time, don’t worry!

This Friday, the prize pool is $66 million, with a $60 million jackpot and an estimated six Maxmillions.

Since its launch in 2009, Lotto Max players in Quebec have won over $3.365 billion.

There have been 40 jackpot wins and 214 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million.

One lucky winner of a Loto Quebec jackpot was Dany Huot. The Mont-Laurier resident got the shock of his life when he won $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw held on April 8.

He had never imagined he’d win a prize so hefty.

Huot told Loto Quebec he joked with the shop assistant at his local convenience store where he purchased his lottery tickets.

Whenever she offered him a lottery ticket, he would say, “So you can offer me a non-winning ticket again?”

One day, fate intervened.

When Huot arrived at the store after a draw to check his ticket, he was in for the surprise of his life.

The shop assistant checked his ticket, and the lottery terminal started chiming. He had won the grand prize of $1,000,000.

Remember to check the draw results online on Friday here.

So, are you feeling lucky? Let us know in the comments if you will enter this week’s draw.