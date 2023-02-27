A $55 million Lotto Max jackpot is up for grabs this Tuesday

In case you needed a reason to pick up a ticket, Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw will total $59 million in prizes, including a massive $55 million jackpot.

No winning ticket was sold in Friday’s $50 million draw — which allowed the pot to grow by an additional $5 million.

Per $5 play with three selections, the odds of winning the jackpot and matching all seven numbers are one in 33,294,800.

The biggest lottery draw in Canadian history took place last June when the jackpot hit $70 million. Paired with 47 separate Maxmillion prizes of $1 million, the prize pool, at the time, hit a high of $117 million.

You can check out the winning numbers by clicking here.