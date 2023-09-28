Super rare Canadian $500 bill set to sell for more than half a million dollars

The only $500 bill ever issued by the Bank of Canada was printed in 1935 and is now set to hit the auction block.

It is being auctioned off by Geoffrey Bell Auctions in Toronto this Friday, September 29, along with other “valuable, head-turning pieces of Canadian history” as part of the events at the Toronto Coin Expo.

The actual $500 bill, an almost uncirculated example, has never seen the light of day in any auction and is expected to garner interest from around the world.

Estimates suggest it will sell for more than $500,000.

The auction also includes some other scarce items, including a coin from 1813.

In 1813, due to a chronic shortage of circulating change, “Prince Edward Island took the common Spanish American silver dollars and punched a hole in them, placing a value of 5 shillings on the outer section and 1 shilling for the centre piece or dump.”

These coins have become extremely rare and are expected to sell for anywhere between $8,000 and $10,000.