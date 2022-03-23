A former prison in New Westminster will become a 68-room Marriott hotel

Artistic rendering of Heritage Hotel within the Gatehouse building of the former BC Penitentiary at 319 Governors Court, New Westminster. (KMBR Architects Planners)

A wide mix of uses are planned for one of the remaining and most prominent buildings of the former British Columbia Penitentiary in New Westminster.

The historic Gatehouse building, the main entrance into the former sprawling prison within what is now known as the Sapperton neighbourhood, will be transformed into a three-star Marriott branded hotel, named Heritage Hotel.

Project manager Vikram Bajwa told Daily Hive Urbanized his family acquired the 1901-built property at 319 Governors Court in 2021, with records showing the property was bought for $5.1 million.

The plan is to provide the property with an infill expansion by building a new three-storey, wood-frame hotel wing to the south of the heritage building, within the surface parking lot. The existing building would be fully retained and preserved.

An underground parkade level will provide replacement vehicle parking.

Altogether, the hotel would have 68 guest rooms, including professional suites and a presidential suite on the second level of the heritage building, which has since been renamed Governor’s Castle. Amenities for hotel guests will also include sauna and massage rooms in the basement, as well as a fitness centre that would be accessible to both guests and local seniors.

The existing restaurant space within the ground level will be re-opened as the new Heritage Grill restaurant.

As well, the existing childcare space on the ground level has also been leased to Springtree Child Education, which is looking to open a 45-space childcare facility.

Office spaces within the upper levels of the heritage building have been leased to Castle Real Estate, Kat Photo, Tattoo Artist, Hope Assisted Living, and HM Insurance.

If all goes as planned with the City of New Westminster’s permitting process, construction could begin next year for a completion and opening in April 2024. The hotel would not only support local tourism, but also provide more accommodation options in close proximity to Royal Columbian Hospital.

KMBR Architects Planners is the design firm for the project.

On the east side of the heritage building, next to the heritage stairs leading down towards Columbia Street, the open space could be used for a farmers’ market on weekends.

The federal prison once spanned the entire eastern side of Glenbrook Ravine Park, with the first structures built in 1878. After more modern and safer replacement prison facilities were built elsewhere in BC, the penitentiary was permanently closed in 1980. The domineering perimeter security walls and various structures were subsequently demolished, with the exception of structures such as the Gatehouse building and Gaol building.

BC Penitentiary in 1981:

Existing Sapperton neighbourhood today, replacing the BC Penitentiary: