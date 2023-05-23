Here are the $2.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in June

Looking for an affordable weekend activity for the whole family? Head to the movies!

Movies for just $2.99 are playing this June at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month.

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies every Saturday morning, for only $2.99 plus tax.”

There are a bunch of different movies included in the Family Favourites programming.

Saturday, June 3: Tom & Jerry

Saturday, June 17: The Lego Batman Movie

Saturday, June 17: Ponyo (English) – 15th Anniversary

Saturday, June 24: Mummies

The deal runs all month, and a full listing of screening times and films will be available on the official Cineplex website.