Here are the $2.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in April

Looking for an affordable weekend activity for the whole family? Head to the movies!

Movies for just $2.99 are playing this April at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month.

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies every Saturday morning, for only $2.99 plus tax.”

There are a bunch of different movies included in the Family Favourites programming.

Saturday, April 1: The Secret Life of Pets 2

Saturday, April 8: Hop

Saturday, April 15: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Saturday, April 22: The LEGO Movie

Saturday, April 29: My Neighbor Totoro

The deal runs all month, and a full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.