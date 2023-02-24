Here are the $2.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in March
Looking for an affordable weekend activity for the whole family? Head to the movies!
Movies for just $2.99 are playing this March at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month.
“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies every Saturday morning, for only $2.99 +tax.”
- You might also like:
- Best movies of the year you need to watch right now
- Actor Jenny Slate talks about returning to Marcel the Shell with her new movie
There is a bunch of different movies included in the Family Favourites programming:
Saturday, March 4: Charlotte’s Web – 50th Anniversary
Saturday, March 11: Black Adam
Saturday, March 18: Paw Patrol: The Movie
Saturday, March 25: Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
The deal runs all month, and a full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.