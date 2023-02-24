Here are the $2.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in March

Looking for an affordable weekend activity for the whole family? Head to the movies!

Movies for just $2.99 are playing this March at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month.

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies every Saturday morning, for only $2.99 +tax.”

There is a bunch of different movies included in the Family Favourites programming:

Saturday, March 4: Charlotte’s Web – 50th Anniversary

Saturday, March 11: Black Adam

Saturday, March 18: Paw Patrol: The Movie

Saturday, March 25: Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

The deal runs all month, and a full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.