Looking for an affordable weekend activity for the whole family? Head to the movies!

Movies for just $2.99 are playing this October at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month.

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies every Saturday morning, for only $2.99 plus tax.”

There are a bunch of different movies included in the Family Favourites programming.

Saturday, September 30 – School of Rock 20th Anniversary

Saturday, October 7 – Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Saturday, October 14 – The Secret Life of Pets

Saturday, October 21 – Howl’s Moving Castle

Saturday, October 28 – The Addams Family (Animated, 2019)

The deal runs all month, and a full list of screening times and films will be available on the official Cineplex website.