Here are the $2.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in October
Looking for an affordable weekend activity for the whole family? Head to the movies!
Movies for just $2.99 are playing this October at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month.
“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies every Saturday morning, for only $2.99 plus tax.”
- You might also like:
- Best movies of the year you need to watch right now
- Actor Jenny Slate talks about returning to Marcel the Shell with her new movie
There are a bunch of different movies included in the Family Favourites programming.
Saturday, September 30 – School of Rock 20th Anniversary
Saturday, October 7 – Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Saturday, October 14 – The Secret Life of Pets
Saturday, October 21 – Howl’s Moving Castle
Saturday, October 28 – The Addams Family (Animated, 2019)
The deal runs all month, and a full list of screening times and films will be available on the official Cineplex website.