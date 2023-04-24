Here are the $2.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in May

Looking for an affordable weekend activity for the whole family? Head to the movies!

Movies for just $2.99 are playing this May at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month.

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies every Saturday morning, for only $2.99 plus tax.”

There are a bunch of different movies included in the Family Favourites programming.

Saturday, May 6: The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Saturday, May 13: The Wolf and the Lion

Saturday, May 20: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Saturday, May 27: Katak the Brave Beluga

The deal runs all month, and a full listing of screening times and films will be available on the official Cineplex website.