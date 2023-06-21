Here are the $2.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in July

Looking for an affordable weekend activity for the whole family? Head to the movies!

Movies for just $2.99 are playing this July at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month.

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies every Saturday morning, for only $2.99 plus tax.”

There are a bunch of different movies included in the Family Favourites programming.

Saturday, June 24: Mummies

Saturday, July 1: Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Saturday, July 8: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Family Favourites

Saturday, July 15: Free Willy

Saturday, July 21: Kiki’s Delivery Service

Saturday, July 29: Wonder Park

The deal runs all month, and a full listing of screening times and films will be available on the official Cineplex website.