Here are the $2.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in September

Looking for an affordable weekend activity for the whole family? Head to the movies!

Movies for just $2.99 are playing this September at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month.

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies every Saturday morning, for only $2.99 plus tax.”

There are a bunch of different movies included in the Family Favourites programming.

Saturday, September 2 – Trolls

Saturday, September 9 – The Mitchells vs The Machines

Saturday, September 16 – Chicken Run

Saturday, September 23 – Toopy and Binoo: The Movie

Saturday, September 30 – School of Rock 20th Anniversary

The deal runs all month, and a full list of screening times and films will be available on the official Cineplex website.