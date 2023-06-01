14-year-old charged after setting off firework on Canadian bus

After investigating an alarming video that went viral on social media this week, police have officially charged a 14-year-old girl with setting off a firework on a packed TTC bus.

Police say the teenage suspect was travelling on a northbound TTC bus in the Kingston Road and Guildwood Parkway area on Tuesday.

14????? Good lord, what is wrong with people?? Do their parents even care???? — Kim Reid🇨🇦 (@JstDucky234) June 1, 2023

A 22-second clip, posted on Twitter by 6ixBuzzTV, shows the girl setting off the firework and aiming it at the back of the full-capacity bus.

Multiple people are seen ducking, covering their heads, and screaming as the firework began to crackle and fill the moving bus with smoke.

Dozens of people on social media naturally began to inquire about the teenager’s parents, the appropriate consequences for her actions, and the accountability of those who filmed the incident happen.

@TTCNewsroom why aren’t you charging the people who filmed it also? They’re just as much at fault as the one who lit the firecracker — Darlene (@Done00710063) June 1, 2023

The 14-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday and charged with mischief endangering life. The girl was not identified due to Ontario’s Youth Criminal Justice Act and will appear in court on July 14.

Hope she learns her lesson, because that was just unbelievable! — Zyra (@salvationorsin) June 1, 2023

On Wednesday, the transit commission also revealed that it had learned of two more cases of people being reckless with fireworks on TTC vehicles, totalling seven incidents in just nine days.

Nice, maybe she can get some community service at the nearest TTC bus garage to help them clean busses in between shifts 🤣 — Joshua Bigioni (@JoshBig) June 1, 2023

“These are illegal acts and we have video,” the TTC said. “All will be investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”