14-year-old charged after setting off firework on Canadian bus

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Jun 1 2023, 3:29 pm
LouiesWorld1/Shutterstock

After investigating an alarming video that went viral on social media this week, police have officially charged a 14-year-old girl with setting off a firework on a packed TTC bus.

Police say the teenage suspect was travelling on a northbound TTC bus in the Kingston Road and Guildwood Parkway area on Tuesday.

A 22-second clip, posted on Twitter by 6ixBuzzTV, shows the girl setting off the firework and aiming it at the back of the full-capacity bus.

Multiple people are seen ducking, covering their heads, and screaming as the firework began to crackle and fill the moving bus with smoke.

Dozens of people on social media naturally began to inquire about the teenager’s parents, the appropriate consequences for her actions, and the accountability of those who filmed the incident happen.

The 14-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday and charged with mischief endangering life. The girl was not identified due to Ontario’s Youth Criminal Justice Act and will appear in court on July 14.

On Wednesday, the transit commission also revealed that it had learned of two more cases of people being reckless with fireworks on TTC vehicles, totalling seven incidents in just nine days.

“These are illegal acts and we have video,” the TTC said. “All will be investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

