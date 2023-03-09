A 12-year-old allegedly stole a truck and led the RCMP on a wild chase

RCMP in Manitoba say a 12-year-old allegedly took a truck on a joyride earlier this week, with the child facing numerous charges.

RCMP tweeted that on March 7, a vehicle was stolen from the community of Thompson and was driving at “high rates of speed and dangerously in and around the area.”

The stolen vehicle even sideswiped another vehicle, and a passenger received minor injuries.

The stolen vehicle refused to stop for Mounties and eventually got stuck in the snow on a road in Thompson, with RCMP releasing a photo of the stuck truck.

RCMP says that two females aged 11 and 12 were arrested, and because of the 11-year-old’s age, she can’t be charged.

The 12-year-old faces five charges, including the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, flight from police and theft.