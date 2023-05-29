Grisly discovery made in 12-year-old Canadian cold case

A significant and grisly discovery has been made concerning a 12-year-old Canadian cold case.

RCMP has confirmed that there has been a “significant investigational development” into the disappearance of then-20-year-old Maddison (Maddy) Scott, and her remains have been found.

Scott was last seen at around 3 am on May 28, 2011, and was officially reported missing on May 29, the next day, while at Hogsback Lake, where she was celebrating a friend’s birthday.

The investigation has been led by the BC RCMP Major Crime Unit, which has been supporting Vanderhoof RCMP.

In the latest update to this cold case, police are now executing a search warrant at a rural property on the east side of Vanderhoof. Police can now confirm that the property is associated with the discovery of Scott’s remains, which the BC Coroner’s Service has positively identified.

Scott’s family has been advised of this discovery and has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

“Many areas of support remain in place for the family,” BC RCMP said in a statement.

BC RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson had some words to share about this significant discovery and the 12-year-old cold case but warned that there’s still work to be done.

“This has been a priority investigation for the RCMP over the past 12 years. The discovery of Maddy is a significant development; however, this investigation remains an active and ongoing missing person’s investigation where foul play has not been ruled out.”

No charges have yet been laid, and anyone with additional information is being asked to call Tipline at 778-290-5291 or 1-877-543-4822.

For more about Scott’s disappearance, you can visit this website created by her family.