12 Days of Giveaways Day 5: Massive travel credit, restaurant group gift card and luxurious hotel stay

Brace yourself for another day of compelling contests and an array of sweet prizes.

From a stay at Vancouver’s waterfront and a generous restaurant group gift card to a massive travel credit, your next big win is just a few scrolls and clicks away. So read the deets, alert your loved ones, and enter today. Best of luck!

Wishing you had some extra cash to put towards a fabulous dinner out? How about at multiple drool-worthy establishments? Well, Executive Table Group has something for you.

Every Executive Table Group (ETG) outlet — including Parker Rooftop, Alouette Bistro, Hydra Estiatorio Mediterranean, Seaside Provisions, and Free Bird Richmond & Squamish — is unique in concept. Yet each venue offers consistent quality and combines elite execution with the belief that the guest experience comes first.

So, why only try one when you could try them all? This holiday season, ETG is giving away a delicious $500 gift certificate, redeemable at all the group’s restaurants. From mouth-watering Mediterranean dishes to stellar seafood, this is the perfect chance to taste everything ETG has to offer.

Spend a night indulging in true West Coast luxury and win a stay at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Waterfront. This lucky winner will not only score one night in a lavish Fairmont Gold Harbour View Room but also a $200 credit to ARC Restaurant + Bar.

Whether you’re more of a breakfast or a fine dining dinner lover, your restaurant voucher gets you access to either Bottomless Brunch or the Province to Plate Menu at ARC. From mimosa flights and caesars to some of the best, freshest hyperlocal BC dishes, this prize isn’t only luxurious, but delicious.

Anyone with the travel itch is going to want to listen up. Yellow Tail, voted the world’s most-loved wine brand, is a family-owned winery from Australia that offers a wide selection of wines across Canada. And they’re giving you the chance to take a trip on them — big time.

Whether enjoyed by the glass or added to a cocktail, the versatility of Yellow Tail is what sets it apart from other wines. And this season there’s cause for celebration, as Yellow Tail is giving away an unforgettable winter getaway for two in Canada, with a travel credit value of $5,000. This sip-worthy, seasonal escape will take the lucky winner and their travel buddy to Whistler, where the itinerary is for them to customize. Cheers to that!

How to enter

To enter for your chance to win, simply visit the designated 12 Days of Giveaways website and provide your first name, last name, and email. We’ll be updating the website each day with new contests, so bookmark it and visit daily from December 1 to 12 to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. And make sure to check out Dished Vancouver for even more prizes!

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on December 15, 2023. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 22, 2023.

