The top Toronto hotels to book your next staycation at

Are you thinking about getting away but staying in the city? Staycations are the perfect option for those looking for a shorter getaway without the hassles of leaving the city. Even if you can only spend one night at a hotel, a staycation is a perfect excuse to enjoy the hotel amenities, like the spa or pool, and spend some time away from home. Here are some of our favourite hotels to plan your next staycation in Toronto.

Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel

Did you know that the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel has a heated pool that is open all year? On top of the hotel being stacked with amenities, the property is perfectly situated within walking distance from the Eaton Centre, Rogers Centre and other downtown attractions located directly across from Nathan Philips Square. The hotel’s new restaurant and. bar, 43 Down and Dual Citizen, offer a variety of dining options to suit the on-the-go travellers as well as the sightseer who is looking for somewhere to unwind.

The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto

A visit to the Spa myBlend at the Ritz-Carlton, Toronto is worth reserving a staycation at this hotel alone. The 23,000-square-foot sanctuary spa has personalized treatments (you’ll want to try their Essential Touch facial!) as well as water and thermal therapies that you can enjoy during your visit before returning to your luxurious room to unwind.

Hotel X Toronto

Hotel X Toronto is a lakeside escape with delicious restaurants, wellness and fitness experiences and a rooftop pool open year-round. This resort-style hotel was designed so that if you want to stay on the property for your entire staycation, you’ll have plenty to do and explore.

The Chelsea Hotel

If you’re booking your staycation at The Chelsea Hotel, you’ll want to pack your bathing suit. The hotel has two pools, including its famous wrap-around water slide, that swimmers of all ages will love. This family-friendly hotel has a kids center and teen lounge (Club 31) that will keep the whole family occupied during their stay.

Shangri-La Toronto

Toronto’s Shangri-La Hotel is a luxurious option in the heart of Toronto that lets you spend your staycation exploring the city’s tourist attractions while having a luxurious suite as your home base. During your stay, enjoy their signature Hammam & Gommage treatment at the Miraj Hammam spa and then indulge in an afternoon high tea at the Lobby Lounge.



The Anndore House

The Anndore House is an eccentric boutique hotel in the Bloor Yorkville neighbourhood. Escape for the evening in a chic room that will be your home away from home—with a record player (and records to choose from) and cozy amenities. You can even freshen up during your stay with a trim at Crow’s Nest Barber Shop.





St. Regis Toronto

With the most suites at any hotel in the city, the St. Regis Toronto ensures guests more than enough space to relax. The hotel also has several Signature Rituals that highlight its standout food and beverage service— like the afternoon tea, evening champagne sabrage and a Bloody Mary you’ll want to enjoy at more meals than just brunch at LOUX LOUIS.



Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

As the brand’s global flagship property, the Four Season Toronto lets guests travel to France through culinary experiences at Café Boulud and then to the east with Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) treatments at their spa. The hotel also caters to families offering complimentary in-room movies and a family popcorn amenity, a backpack and slippers to accommodate any adventure and a night in, use of the Hotel’s board games, and gaming consoles in their room.



The Drake Hotel

Located in Toronto’s quirky Queen West neighbourhood, The Drake Hotel is a hub for art, culture and delicious culinary experience. This boutique hotel is a great outpost to spend an evening on Ossington or go vintage shopping in Parkdale before grabbing a drink at the Sky Yard.



1 Hotel Toronto

1 Hotel Toronto offers an escape into nature in the city with sustainability at the core of its design and architecture. Dine at the buzz-about restaurant Casa Madera during your staycation, or walk down King Street West to try some of the best restaurants and lounges in the city.



The Ace Hotel

As the first Ace Hotel in Canada, the rooms are an urban retreat to offer a moment of calm in the bustling downtown Toronto. This hotel is fully equipped for your staycation with choosing from dining at Alder, under the direction of Chef Patrick Kriss, grabbing a drink at Evangeline or picking up something special from Superette in the Lobby before listening to a vinyl record in your room.