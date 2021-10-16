Tokyo Smoke opens new store in the Toronto Eaton Centre

Tokyo Smoke has opened a new store inside of the Toronto Eaton Centre.

The location, which began welcoming cannabis connoisseurs on October 16, is the first in a nine-store partnership between the company and Cadillac Fairview.

Other stores are slated for the Shops at Don Mills, Fairview Mall, and Ottawa’s Rideau Centre.

Tokyo Smoke said it will be able to reach a new demographic through its Eaton Centre store, providing cannabis education to curious shoppers and experienced consumers alike.

Located just outside of the Queen subway station, the store offers legal, recreational cannabis products and accessories, such as beverages, edibles, oils, dried flowers, and vapes.

A key element of Tokyo Smoke’s latest shop is its dedicated community programming, which provides education and support to the busy downtown area.

Eaton Centre store manager Ryan Alves said staff are equipped with a wealth of knowledge to help make recommendations, answer questions, and provide cannabis education.

“This partnership is a win for us and a major step for the industry,” said Melissa Gallagher, Cadillac Fairview’s Director of Franchise and Corporate Stores.

“[It] signals that the stigma previously associated with cannabis continues to dissipate.”