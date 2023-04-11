SZA announces Toronto concert date for new North American tour

Get ready for SZA 2.0, Toronto; the megastar is returning to our city for another concert date during her newly announced North American tour.

That’s right, if you missed out on her previous show date (or couldn’t afford it), now is the time to save your coins because the Kill Bill artist will drop into the 6ix this fall.

Get ready to sing and cry your heart out for the SOS Tour at Scotiabank Arena on October 4 – you have about six months to memorize the entire album if you haven’t already.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @sza returns to #ScotiabankArena with the SOS Tour on October 4 🌊 Tickets on sale April 14 at 12PM 🎟 💌 Sign up to be a Live Insider for show details: https://t.co/wbtTbpQ5TI pic.twitter.com/UU6kbjFGGy — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) April 11, 2023

Since the tour was announced just hours ago, fans are already gearing up for the big show and on the hunt for pre-sale ticket codes.

sza coming back to toronto is so amazing i can’t wait to see her again it was literally the best show ever — aliya (@spicedgirl_) April 11, 2023

Back in February, SZA debuted her tour at the arena for a total of 90 minutes to a sold-out show and dedicated fans.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all good memories, some fans missed the beginning of the show thanks to a major bottleneck, and some even tweeted at SZA to delay the show until they could get in, which did not happen.

@sza IS COMING BACK TO TORONTO!! I will not be missing this show 🗣️ — shania. (@ShaniaaPesso_) April 11, 2023

Hopefully, this time around, Scotiabank Arena gets its act together to allow fans to enjoy the entire show, the opening act included.

This Toronto (and only Canadian) stop is part of the 33-year-old’s second SOS tour, with shows across the US and Europe this summer and into the fall.

SZA announces new Europe and North America tour dates. pic.twitter.com/RoUkLAX7Rg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 11, 2023

Pre-sale tickets hit the online market on April 14 (this Thursday) at noon. Get your credit card ready!