Ultra-low cost airline Swoop adds new route from Toronto to Punta Cana

Ultra-low cost airline Swoop is adding a new direct route out of Toronto to one of the Dominican Republic’s most popular vacation destinations.

Swoop will begin flying to Punta Cana from Pearson this winter on December 5, and there will be two flights per week.

“Our expansion into the Dominican Republic furthers our commitment to bringing even more choice to Torontonians who are looking to vacation without paying the traditionally high cost of travel,” Bert van der Stege, head of commercial and finance at Swoop, said in a news release.

The introductory one-way fare on the route is $200. That includes an $88 base fare and $112 in taxes and fees and it’s available to people who book before October 15.

The new route comes as international travel slowly picks up after being stifled for the last year and a half because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fully vaccinated Canadians can now return home without quarantining as long as they present a recent negative COVID-19 test. There are many clinics in Dominican Republic that offer PCR COVID-19 tests for a fee.

Fully vaccinated Canadians can enter the Dominican Republic without a pre-departure COVID-19 test. Authorities at Dominican Republic airports screen a percentage of arriving passengers with a COVID-19 breath test.