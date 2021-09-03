There's a "Munchie Phone" that connects to Toronto's favourite sandwich shop

Since their opening less than a year ago, Lambo’s Deli’s New-York-style subs have been popping up on Instagram wrapped in their signature green chequered wrapper. This portable lunchtime sub is the perfect choice for a picnic at Bellwoods or to grab while you’re on the go.

Now you can take snack time to the next level with their recent partnership with Superette Bellwoods. Inside there is a “Munchie Phone” that is whimsically in the shape of a hoagie.

When guests pick it up, it is a direct line from the shop to the deli to order one of their popular subs, like the Italian Trio, Turkey Pesto, paired with a chopped salad.

Superette Bellwoods is the first of their Sip ‘N’ Smoke express cannabis retail concept that offers a grab-and-go experience, just steps away from the bustling Ossington strip and Trinity Bellwoods Park.

The colourful kiosk sells only pre-rolls and infused beverages catering to the transient neighbourhood.

The shop took its inspiration from European convenience stores, this new concept pushes the boundaries of the cannabis shopping experience having customers pick up a tray to head down the line and pick up their items.

Superette’s colourful motifs perfectly complement the classic style of Lambo’s Deli.

Their use of pop art, checkerboard tiles, and use of bright primary colours create a welcoming and upbeat environment where customers can pick up other park-ready lifestyle items like portable speakers, blankets, bottle openers, and totes from Superette’s cult-followed product line to enjoy in the park.