ON Bucket List: Best campsites to visit in Ontario this summer

The warm weather camping season in Ontario can stretch from May until September if temperatures hold. Depending on your level of adventure and love for the outdoors, there are many campsites throughout Ontario. We’ve rounded up the best campsites in Ontario to explore this summer.

Where to camp in Ontario

Did you know that 50% of the campsite bookings in Ontario by March are made at only a handful of the many provincial parks in the province?

Luckily, several lesser-known provincial parks have great camping grounds without the crowds.

When Algonquin Provincial Park is full, try booking Lake St. Peter or Bonnechere Provincial Parks instead.

If Sandbanks and Presqu’ile are booked, check campsite availability at Darlington or Ferris Provincial Park. Or when there are no spots left at Bon Echo Provincial Park, both Murphys Point Provincial Park and Charleston Lake Provincial Park are great options.

Go glamping in an oTENTik

For those searching for an outdoor escape but aren’t quite ready to pitch a tent on their own, Parks Canada offers oTENTiks for rent that are the perfect mix between a tent and a rustic cabin.

In Ontario, stay at Thousand Island National Park, Rouge National Urban Park, Point Pelee National Park, Georgian Bay Islands National Park, Pukaskwa National Park, Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site, or the Rideau Canal National Historic Site.

Camp on the road with an RV

If you’re looking for a bit of luxury while enjoying the outdoors, an RV might be a good option to ease your way to outdoor life.

Plus, when you book your RV with a company like CanaDream, the CanaDram Club has access to over 1000 private campgrounds across Canada and discounts on attractions and experiences throughout your trip.

In Ontario, plan your route to stop by the West Clover RV Park, Shady Acres RV Resort, OWL Rafting, Haliburton Forest Campground, or several others found throughout the province.

Where do you plan to camp this year?