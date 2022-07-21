5 fun things to do in Muskoka during cottage season

When you think of summer in Ontario, one of the first destinations that come to mind is Muskoka. Best known for the lakeside cottages with boathouses often larger than many Toronto homes as well as the lush forest set on granite rock.

For those looking for new spots to visit during their next weekend away, here are five fun things you can do in Muskoka this summer.

Pick up your groceries from a farmers’ market

Stock your cottage kitchen with some of the freshest produce from one of the local farmers’ markets.

During the summer months, there are markets every single day of the week in local communities like Bracebridge and Bala.



Snap a photo in front of the Group of Seven Outdoor Gallery

As many of the iconic works by the Group of Seven were of landscapes found in the Muskoka region, it is only fitting that this is the location of the Group of Seven Outdoor Gallery.

This gallery features over 80 reproductions of paintings by Tom Thomson and other artists in Huntsville, Lake of Bays, and the Algonquin Park region.

Stare at the night sky at the Torrance Barrens Dark Sky Preserve



The Torrance Barrens Dark Sky Preserve is a stunning 4,707-acre preserve where you can see the magnificent star formations due to the limited light pollution.

The preserve sits on the Precambrian Shield formed 2.5 billion years ago, which is worth exploring during daylight.

Reserve tickets to a show at the Algonquin Theatre



The Algonquin Theatre in Hunstville hosts more than thirty concerts in the summer, including performances from notable musicians like Jim Cuddy, Dan Mangan, and Tom Cochrane over the years.

This venue is open year-round and offers exclusive membership perks to the Huntsville Festival of the Arts.

Hike towards a cascading waterfall

There are several waterfalls in the Muskoka region that are worth the hike to see the natural beauty and the water beautifully falling. In Bracebridge alone, choose between Wilson’s Falls, Muskoka Falls, Bracebridge Falls, or High Falls and Little High Falls.