A Moxies restaurant in Toronto was recently flagged by health inspectors after they found several infractions.

The restaurant, located inside Yorkdale Shopping Centre at 3401 Dufferin Street, was issued a conditional pass notice on July 5 after inspectors detected 11 infractions — three of which were crucial, five significant, and three minor.

The contemporary casual dining chain currently operates over 60 locations across Canada and the US, and serves up an extensive menu full of cocktails, salads, pasta, steak, and dessert.

The three crucial infractions included failing “to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food,” and failing to “protect food from contamination or adulteration.”

Significant infractions included “use utensils not of readily cleanable form,” and handwashing stations not being conveniently accessible by food handlers.

Most of the minor infractions involved sanitary conditions in the food-handling room, as well as failing to “ensure equipment surface sanitized as necessary.”

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

Despite receiving nearly a dozen infractions, the restaurant managed to walk away with a conditional pass notice and will remain open for service as staff begin working through all of the issues raised by inspectors.