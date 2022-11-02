This couple took a spontaneous trip across the country and ended up buying a home

Searching for a home in Canada as a first-time buyer can be a frustrating experience but, as one Toronto couple found out, it doesn’t always have to be this way.

In 2019, Jaya Collins, 29, and Dylan Belair, 30, made the decision to move in together after years of commuting back and forth between their parents’ homes to see one another.

Instead of renting, the couple decided to buy, and they began looking in Toronto and its surrounding area. But it wasn’t long before they became disheartened with the overall prices, as well as the types of properties available within their budget. Realizing they were long overdue for a vacation, the pair decided to take a break from house hunting and headed off to Calgary. Little did they know, everything was about to change.

While driving around the city one day, they took a wrong turn and stumbled across a sign for show homes in the area.

“We thought, ‘Hey we have time, let’s go see what Calgary houses look like,’” Jaya tells Daily Hive. “Our first stop was Shane Homes. We went into the show homes and fell in love.”

Shane Homes is one of the top new home builders in Calgary, with a mission to make the home buying experience simple. The company meets the needs of buyers at every stage of homeownership, allowing them to choose from luxurious pre-designed home models or customize and modify homes to their liking.

Shane Homes’ most popular duplex model is the Cascade — and it’s not hard to see why. The stunning 1,649 sq ft home has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, 9 ft ceilings on the main floor, and includes features like luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, a stainless steel appliance package in the kitchen, a spacious front family room with a large window to maximize natural light, and bonus room on the second floor. After months spent viewing tiny apartments in Toronto, it was a no-brainer for Jaya and Dylan.

“We met Michael MacLean, the Shane Homes area manager, and we had an instant connection with him,” she continues. “He told us all about the city and really tried to get to know us just as people. We went back to [MacLean’s] office… he told us the price and we were absolutely shocked. My boyfriend was like, ‘We’ll buy it.’”



As excited as they felt about the house right away, the couple figured they should take some time to consider it and really “weigh the pros and cons.” Getting away from the hustle and bustle of Toronto, the long commutes, the endless traffic, and the high cost of living was something they knew they wanted but, of course, moving across the country and leaving family behind is never easy.

“I bailed. I thought, ‘This is too impulsive,’” Jaya says. “We talked about it on the way home. Yes, we would miss our families, but at the same time, we could spend time together in a beautiful big home, and this would be such an accomplishment as a young couple — for such a good price too.”

Jaya admits that, while purchasing the home may seem “impulsive,” she is incredibly happy they took the plunge and credits Shane Homes for making the process as simple and enjoyable as possible.

For her, the move across the country was made easier due to the home’s close proximity to nature.

“Around where we live, we can hike all the time, we walk our dog — the happiest person with this move is our dog. She gets so much off-leash time and the opportunity to see all these different trails, so she is very happy here. And we’re happy.”

Jaya and Dylan’s initial situation in Toronto is one that many young Canadians will relate to. Their advice to anyone contemplating moving across the country is to go for it.

“I would just say just do it. It’s worth the change,” Jaya says. “Sure, change isn’t always good but it’s worth the try. It is hard to become a homeowner. So to be a homeowner with a beautiful home in a great place — it’s such an accomplishment and you can be proud of yourself.”

