Leafs fans can't stop making fun of Tavares' amulet endorsement

Former Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has made headlines for an unusual endorsement: a so-called “magical” amulet.

Earlier this week, fans discovered that Tavares is a spokesperson for Aires Tech, a company offering necklaces they claim protect wearers from electromagnetic radiation. Priced between $125 and $483, these products supposedly shield users from signals emitted by everyday devices like phones and Wi-Fi routers.

Despite Raptors star RJ Barrett also backing the brand, Tavares’ involvement went largely unnoticed — until a viral X thread brought it to light. Naturally, Leafs fans couldn’t resist poking fun at the odd partnership.

Tavares has credited the amulet with aiding his recovery and overall health, but the product’s mystical claims quickly became meme material in the hockey world. After all, it’s not every day that a star hockey player pitches something that sounds like it belongs in a fantasy novel.

Here are some of the best fan-made memes circulating right now:

POV: You just stole John Tavares' special magical amulet https://t.co/N8h0izKhVd pic.twitter.com/YOYVSWT1ti — Skilling It Up (@SkillingItUp) October 16, 2024

John Tavares pondering his amulet before his goal tonight pic.twitter.com/1mfTFFFPl7 — Claire Palmer (@clairepalmster) October 17, 2024

John Tavares putting on his little amulet before a game pic.twitter.com/03fhjKB2yr — Hannah is listening to Flood🏜 (@BackseatGM_) October 17, 2024

John Tavares is going to need a stronger amulet pic.twitter.com/6XSEVwTXpw — Benjamin King (@BenjaminKing96) October 17, 2024

One hockey fan joked that the 34-year-old gave the Leafs’ captaincy to Auston Matthews just so he could wear the letter “A” (for amulet) on his chest.

tavares after realizing he can make the A stand for amulet pic.twitter.com/fZWYqgbuJP — future wild card spot hopeful (@OVECHKlN) October 16, 2024

Another X user cleverly connected the “Wi-Fi” nickname given to Canadiens enforcer Arber Xhekaj to the role of Leafs tough guy Ryan Reaves.

i thought ryan reaves was supposed to be john tavares' anti-wifi protection — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 16, 2024

Then there was the Leafs fan who took on the task of digging for photos of the Mississauga native wearing the amulet while out and about, sharing multiple shots of Tavares with a black cord around his neck.

upon further investigation.. one of the amulet options does come on black cord like that https://t.co/95RtbQjSK4 pic.twitter.com/tfNRbH7Yry — resting mitch face (@34sixteen) October 18, 2024

Some are even crediting the expensive necklace with helping the centre score a goal in his latest outing against the Los Angeles Kings.

John Tavares amulet helped him score a PPG tonight#LeafsForever — The North Team™️ (@tmlfaninvan) October 17, 2024

In the end, Tavares’ endorsement might not have had the effect Aires Tech intended, but it has certainly gotten people talking.

And hey, at least now we know what gift to get the Leafs fans in our lives for the holidays.