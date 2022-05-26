Sun of a beach: It's about to get really hot in Toronto

The mercury is about to be cranked around Toronto — with Environment Canada predicting some hot summer-like weather.

According to the weather agency, the temperature could hit 31°C next Tuesday.

We will have to make it through a possibly wet day or two before this summer-like weather shows up.

Friday’s forecast calls for “showers ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 30% chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon then 70% chance of showers late in the afternoon.”

There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. And the humidex could make it feel like 27°C in some areas.

This forecast has the possibility to be record-breaking.

The current temperature record for May 31 is 31.1°C — which was set back in 1944.

The average high temperature at this time of year is about 20°C.

If you’re looking to escape the city — beaches around the region officially opened this month.