NewsMappedOutdoors

Queen Elizabeth II once named this small town in Ontario "the prettiest" in Canada

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Sep 19 2022, 3:07 pm
Queen Elizabeth II once named this small town in Ontario "the prettiest" in Canada
SF photo/Shutterstock

From coast to coast, Canada is full of charming small towns. One small town in Ontario once got the attention of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Goderich, Ontario, right on the edge of Lake Huron, was dubbed “the prettiest town in Canada” by the Queen.

The quiet coastal town has less than 8,000 residents, according to the latest census. It faces the lake to the west and is notable for its gorgeous sunsets.

It’s about a three-hour drive from Toronto, making it the perfect weekend getaway for anyone who wants to escape the Canadian concrete jungle.

The town offers multiple sandy beaches, walking trails, and extraordinary landscapes. Must-see attractions include Goderich Lighthouse, the Huron Historic Gaol and Tiger Dunlop Trail.

Although Queen Elizabeth once called Goderich the “prettiest” town, there are no reports of the royal family ever visiting. The town does use the claim in its tourism marketing efforts — who wouldn’t?

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
+ News
+ Mapped
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.