Queen Elizabeth II once named this small town in Ontario "the prettiest" in Canada

From coast to coast, Canada is full of charming small towns. One small town in Ontario once got the attention of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Goderich, Ontario, right on the edge of Lake Huron, was dubbed “the prettiest town in Canada” by the Queen.

#DYK Goderich, Ontario, was named “the prettiest town in Canada” by Queen Elizabeth II? Filled with parks, boutiques and a picturesque boardwalk, this is the ideal spot for a weekend getaway! 📷devin_sturgeon/IG pic.twitter.com/Y66YtdI962 — Canada #StandWithUkraine🇺🇦 (@Canada) January 20, 2019

The quiet coastal town has less than 8,000 residents, according to the latest census. It faces the lake to the west and is notable for its gorgeous sunsets.

It’s about a three-hour drive from Toronto, making it the perfect weekend getaway for anyone who wants to escape the Canadian concrete jungle.

The town offers multiple sandy beaches, walking trails, and extraordinary landscapes. Must-see attractions include Goderich Lighthouse, the Huron Historic Gaol and Tiger Dunlop Trail.

Although Queen Elizabeth once called Goderich the “prettiest” town, there are no reports of the royal family ever visiting. The town does use the claim in its tourism marketing efforts — who wouldn’t?