You can fly from Toronto to Calgary for under $250 roundtrip this fall

If you need to visit family in Calgary this fall, flights from Toronto are cheaper than usual right now.

As travel begins to open up across Canada, competition between three of the country’s airlines has led to some incredible deals on flights.

According to YYC Deals, typically, flights from Calgary to eastern Canada (and vice versa) run from $400 to $600, so if you need to travel west, now’s your chance. Cheap roundtrip flights can be found on WestJet, Air Canada, and Flair Airlines right now, and you can also get one-way routes for about 50% of the roundtrip price.

While many of the deals for trips this summer are already gone, you can still find low prices for flights starting in September, and as far away as March 2022.

Roundtrip flights from Toronto to Calgary are available from $233 after tax on Air Canada or $182 on Flair.

It’s important to note that Flair’s base prices only buy you a seat on the plane, with one personal item (up to 7 kg) allowed. Travellers won’t be able to bring a carry-on or checked bag, select a seat, or cancel or modify their flights 24 hours after booking.

To receive Flair Airlines’ travel flex policy and bring checked items, you’ll have to select their basic or big bundle when booking, which adds additional costs to each leg of the flight.

How to find and book these deals

1. Visit the Air Canada, WestJet, or Flair Airlines websites.

2. Enter either Toronto (YYZ) and Calgary (YYC) as your departure and return destinations, respectively.

3. Select your departure and return dates (flights available between September 2021 and March 2022).

4. Lock in your dates and select your flight options, such as seat selection, checked baggage, or flexible change policies, which may add additional fees to your trip.

Note: While restrictions across provinces are easing, please check for new regulations prior to departure.