Fans speculate a Drake and Sidhu Moose Wala collaboration is on the way

Drake made his respect and admiration for the late Sidhu Moose Wala known on the opening night of OVO Fest, when he came out wearing a custom T-shirt that paid tribute to the Punjabi rapper who died in May.

Now, New York DJ D-Teck dropped a major hint to fans who have long speculated a musical collaboration between Drake and Wala.

Be Patient ! It’s coming 🚜 🦉 stop asking me for details 😄 — LORD D-TECK (@D_TECK) August 9, 2022

“Be Patient! It’s coming” he tweeted, after fans heckled him over social media about the whereabouts of the collab.

The tweet features an owl, which is a clear indication as to who and what he is referring to (Drake), along with a farm truck, alluding to Wala who was the son of a farmer, which Drake has rapped about in one of his songs.

Furthermore, for those who expressed doubt in the potential drop, the DJ quickly refuted those claims.

Tupac and 50cent

Biggie and Bob Marley

French Montana and Chinx

Pop Smoke and 50cent and many others collaborated posthumously



What make y’all think a 🚜x🦉 collab is impossible or far fetched when they were both was fans of each other and respected each other a lot ? — LORD D-TECK (@D_TECK) August 10, 2022

With the DJ all but officially confirming the rumours, naturally, it set fans in the social media world off in a frenzy.

It’s happening, Drake is listening to recorded vocals of sidhus. And based on those vocals song will come. People forget drake had a MJ feature on one of his albums a few years back 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Jesse (@Dr_dreamchaser) August 10, 2022

That tweet was even retweeted by DJ D-Teck himself.

It’s gonna be an Anthem for Punjabi 🎶 — ♥️💙❤️🖤⚠️ (@bemyexbabe) August 9, 2022

The posthumous collab is only a matter of time now.

In the meantime, fans can grab their own Sidhu Moose Wala tribute shirt that Drake wore on the Drake Related website for $84. All proceeds go directly to Wala’s family.