Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement on Thursday after provincial health officials suggested Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order would likely be extended.

The province-wide Stay-at-Home order is set to expire on May 19, however, COVID-19 case counts have not decreased to the point where restrictions could be relaxed. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said on Monday that daily case counts need to be “well below” 1,000 before restrictions can be rolled back.

“If we’re coming down, we’re staying down. We do not want a fourth wave,” he said. “We want to make sure we can open up in the right way. Slow, and steady, and stay open.”

Additionally, Health Minister Christine Elliott told journalists at Queen’s Park on Monday that the province has been advised to stick with the Stay-at-Home order.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 2,320 new COVID-19 infections, a number that reflects the recent trend of decreasing daily infections and evidence that case counts are moving in the right direction.

On Tuesday the province reported less than 2,100 cases, the lowest tally since March.

Ford is scheduled to begin his remarks at 12 pm and he’ll be joined by Elliott, Williams, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.