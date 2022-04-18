Bucket List: 11 Ontario hotels and resorts you have to visit once in your life

Just because it’s on your travel bucket list doesn’t mean that it is necessary to venture far from home.

There are stunning hotels and resorts worth visiting at least once in your life in Ontario.

Here are some of the chicest boutique hotel properties and towering hotels in Ontario’s city centres to add to your travel list.



St. Regis Toronto

The St. Regis Toronto has the largest collection of suites in a hotel in Canada, making it the perfect spot to celebrate a special occasion. In the summer of 2020, the hotel transformed the guest rooms, suites, meeting rooms and spa to give this luxurious property a new look. During your stay, swing by LOUIX LOUIS for dinner and order the 13 layer King Cake for dessert.



Drake Devonshire

The Drake Devonshire has quickly become a focal point in Prince Edward Country for visitors to stay in their 13 bespoke guest rooms and for locals to gather at the on-site restaurant. This lakeside property has plenty for guests to explore, including contemporary art, a game room and rental bikes to explore the region.

Fairmont Chateau Laurier

The Fairmont Chateau Laurier has been a staple in downtown Ottawa since 1912, centrally located next to Parliament Hill. There are still elements of the year’s past at this historic property in the grand ballroom, elegant finishes, stately guest rooms and the classic afternoon tea at Zoe’s.

JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa

Set on the iconic Lake Rosseau, JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa is an idyllic escape from city life. This resort has blended the cottage experience with hotel luxuries with kitchenettes, large balconies, a full-service spa and a range of fine dining and family-friendly restaurants.

InterContinental Toronto Centre

Centrally located in Toronto’s downtown core, the InterContinental Toronto Centre is steps away from some of the best attractions in the city like the CN Tower, the Scotiabank Arena and Ripley’s Aquarium. The hotel has 584 spacious guest rooms and luxury suites in a variety of configurations to fit your needs.

Elora Mill Hotel & Spa

The Elora Mill Hotel & Spa is often seen as the focal point of the small town of Elora, overlooking the winding Grand River. The hotel is set in a restored grist mill, maintaining century-old finishes and flourishes throughout the property.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elora Mill Hotel & Spa (@elora_mill)

Le Germain Hotel Ottawa

Le Germain Hotel Ottawa is set in the prime location for art lovers, overlooking the Ottawa Art Gallery. This hotel sets itself apart in the city for its creative touches and attracts tourists and locals alike to its acclaimed restaurant and bar, Norca, which highlights Canada’s terroir cooking only with ingredients found or grown in Canada.

Langdon Hall Country House Hotel & Spa

Langdon Hall Country House Hotel & Spa is only an hour and a half drive away from Toronto, yet it feels like you travel back in time when you arrive at this prestigious estate. As the only Relais & Chateaux property in Ontario, Langdon Hall offers visitors an elegant escape at the manor and exquisite dining under the direction of Chef Jason Bangerter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Langdon Hall Hotel & Spa (@langdonhall)

Wander the Resort

While you’ll need to book far in advance to snag a room at this boutique property, it is well worth the wait to explore Prince Edward Country from the lakeside vantage point of Wander the Resort. The 10 cabins are designed in a way inspired by Nordic simplicity and tranquillity offering an escape for travellers in an upscale cabin with fully equipped kitchens.

Pillar and Post

Pillar and Post is a two-story historic hotel that has been a longstanding favourite for visitors to Niagara-on-the-Lake. The charming 19th-century finishes match the aesthetic of this quaint town, offering a touch of regency and romance to your weekend escape. Remember to spend some time wandering through the onsite gardens that were inspired by Monet’s gardens in Giverny, France.

Gladstone House

Gladstone House underwent an extensive makeover in 2021, reopening as a beacon of art and contemporary design on Queen St. West. The entire space is decorated with art and installations that bring colour and light into this historic space.