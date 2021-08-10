ON Bucket List: Best beaches to visit around Ontario this summer

One of the best parts of living (and visiting) Ontario is that you’re never too far from a beach.

With many of our major cities and small towns set on the banks of lakes and rivers that wind their way through the province, finding a sandy spot to dip your toes into can be closer than you think. To make the most of the warm summer days ahead, here are some of our favourite beaches in Ontario to explore.

Be sure to plan ahead, as some require reservations.

Grand Bend

Travelling to Grand Bend feels more like a seaside town in Florida instead of Ontario. The main beach is known for the pristine white sand, Blue Flag status, seaside shops, and motels that make for the perfect escape for your weekend away.

Coburg Beach

Cobourg Beach is the perfect spot for a day trip under an hour and a half away from Toronto. Victoria Park Beach sits steps away from the main strip on Lake Ontario. For family travellers, there is also a splash pad open seasonally to enjoy.

Lake of Two Rivers Beach

The Lake of Two Rivers Picnic Ground and Beach is a centrally-located spot for campers and day-trippers visiting Algonquin Park. If a backcountry portage isn’t your idea of an escape, enjoy a day on the shores of the lake just off the Frank MacDougall Parkway.

Sandbanks Provincial Park

After a day exploring the wineries in Prince Edward County, dush off your bathing suit and beach town to visit Sandbanks Provincial Park. This park is home to the world’s largest baymouth barrier dune formation that feeds into Lake Ontario.



Wasaga Beach

Wasaga Beach is best known for its many shops, bars and outlets that line the longest freshwater beach in the world. This lively spot is a popular option for Torontonians, located only under two hours from the city if the traffic is good. For those looking to make it a weekend trip, book your stay at one of the many beachfront cottage campgrounds close to the water.

Presqu’ile Provincial Park

There is over 2.5km of sand beach shoreline at Presqu’ile Provincial Park to take a dip or cool off after a hike along the trails. For the perfect Instagram photo, snap a photo of the second oldest operating lighthouse in Ontario.

Crystal Beach

Bay Beach, also known as Crystal Beach, was once a major tourist spot in Ontario and home to the Crystal Beach Amusement Park that operated from 1888 to 1989. Today, Crystal Beach Tennis & Yacht Club stands in its place with public access to the beach and waters of Lake Erie.

Wabuno Beach

Waubuno Beach in Parry Sound is the perfect sandy beach on the Georgian Bay shoreline. This beach is a popular option for travelling families because of the waterfront playground, washroom, changing facilities and free parking.