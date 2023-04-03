When picking a hotel to stay in Toronto, there are plenty of great ones to choose from, no matter your budget. Toronto is known to be a city of neighbourhoods, so remember to reserve a hotel within walking distance from the best restaurants and attractions you’ll want to explore. Here are the best hotels to stay at in downtown Toronto.



W Hotel Toronto

The W Toronto is close to art galleries, the city’s best shopping, and world-class dining in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood. After sightseeing in the city, enjoy the live music and DJs in the Living Room or grab a drink at the rooftop bar.

InterContinental Toronto Centre

Conveniently set in the heart of downtown Toronto, the InterContinental Toronto Centre is steps away from the Union Station and UP Express airport train, CN Tower, Scotiabank Arena, and Ripley’s Aquarium. You’ll want to remember to pack your swimsuit to enjoy the 48-foot indoor saline pool and hot tub.

Shangri-La Toronto

Toronto’s Shangri-La Hotel is an upscale hotel within walking distance of some of Toronto’s best attractions, like the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, where the Canadian Opera Company and the National Ballet of Canada perform. Enjoy the well-appointed amenities during your stay by visiting the Miraj Hammam spa or grabbing a bite to eat in the expansive Lobby Lounge.





The Hazelton Hotel

As Toronto’s first and only Forbes Five-Star independent luxury boutique hotel—the Hazelton Hotel is in the sophisticated Yorkville neighbourhood. During your stay, dine at ONE Restaurant, which in the summer has one of the best patios in the city.

Bisha Hotel

In Toronto’s Entertainment District, The Bisha Hotel has a mix of hotel rooms and residential condos offering one of the city’s best views. The hotel is perfect for guests with an artistic side with art from Alexander McQueen and Damien Hirst and a presidential suite designed by Kravitz Design, the creative conceptual studio founded by Lenny Kravitz.

Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel

The Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel is centrally located across from City Hall and connected to the Eaton Centre through the path, making it the perfect location for tourists. There is also an indoor-outdoor heated pool that is open year-round.

Kimpton Saint George

The Kimpton Saint George is nestled between the upscale Yorkville stretch and the eclectic Annex neighbourhood across the street from the Royal Ontario Museum. During your stay, grab a coffee in the morning in the lobby, enjoy the social hour with wine in the lobby from 5 to 6 pm, or unwind with a yoga mat provided in every guest room.

Fairmont Royal York

There’s no closer option for those arriving in Toronto by train or on the UP Express airport train than to cross the street at Union Station and arrive at the majestic Fairmont Royal York. Finish your day with a drink at the CLOCKWORK in the lobby or the Library Bar.

Westin Harbour Castle

The Westin Harbour Castle‘s prime lakefront location makes it easy to stroll along Lake Ontario or hop on a ferry to Toronto Island in the summer. In the winter, the hotel offers fantastic snow-covered views of the lake while dining at Michelin-Star restaurant Don Alfonso 1890.

Radisson Blu Toronto Downtown

The Radisson Blu Toronto Downtown spacious renovated rooms have waterfront views on the Harbourtfonnt strip. During the summer, the Lakeview Pool Lounge is the place to cool off and relax.

Pantages Hotel

If you’re catching a show at Ed Mirvish Theatre, Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre, or Massey Hall, the Pantages Hotel is within walking distance and only a block from Toronto’s Eaton Centre. Some suites even have fully equipped kitchens perfect for extended stays or preparing your meals while travelling.