Eight awesome hikes to explore that are a quick trip from Toronto

The last two years have been the push that we’ve all needed to pick up a pair of hiking boots, download the All Trails app and go for a walk outdoors.

To help you plan your next trip, here are eight great hikes to explore in Ontario on a day trip from Toronto.





High Park, Toronto

If you’re looking for a hike along the TTC line, look no further than High Park. Accessibly on the subway and several other bus and streetcar lines, throughout the park, there are several dog-friendly and stroller-friendly trails that you can enjoy. Or, to experience the entire park, take a 5.1 km loop trail that circles the park.



Great Lakes Waterfront Trail, Niagara

Also known as the Niagara River Recreational Trail, the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail ends in Niagara-on-the-lake where you can walk, run, scoot or cycle along the river. This section of the trail stretches from wine country to Niagara Falls and has several historic attractions to stop at along the way.

Ball’s Falls Conservation Area

Also in the Niagara region, Ball’s Falls Conservation area offers two waterfalls, five hiking trails and plenty to explore at this observation area. Take the Villiage Trail to the lower falls for an easier hike on paved paths or the Cataract Trail to the Upper Fall following the Twenty Mile Creek.

The Bruce Trail, Dufferin Hi-Land

While you’ll need a month to hike the full Bruce Trail to Tobermory, there are portions of it within driving distance of Toronto worth exploring. The Dufferin Hi-Land portion of the trail stretches along the scenic vista of Mono Cliffs, Boyne Valley and Black Bank with there and back routes to explore.

Rouge National Urban Park

On the east side of Toronto in Scarborough is Rouge National Urban Park, which has several hiking trails accessible to all levels. For an easier option, the Rouge Marsh Trail travels to the largest remaining wetland in Toronto, or for a longer hike, the Monarch Trail gently rolls through 7.6 km, where you can see the diversity of trees within the park.

Spencer Gorge Conservation Area

Just outside of Hamilton, the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area has its own waterfall to explore. Follow the Dundas Peak Trail to Tew Falls where just passed that you can see views of both Dundas and Hamilton.

Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area

If you’re looking for a longer hike, the Nassagaweya Canyon Trail is a 7.2 km round trip hike along the cliffs of the Niagara Escarpment. If you don’t have a full day to spare, there are shorter loops that say closer to Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area and options based on your level of adventure.

Elora Gorge

To say that the views from this hike are gorgeous is an understatement (and probably an overused joke as well). There are 3 km of hiking trails at the Elora Gorge gives hikers a few different vantage points to see the gorge above the 22-metre high cliffs and through the unique topography of this geographic area. Or, if you’re looking for something a bit more long-distance, the Elora Cataract Trailway is 47-kilometres that links the Grand River and Credit River watersheds.

Humber Valley Trail

The Humber River winds from the north of Bolton emptying into Lake Ontario. There are several hiking trails along the river’s edge, but one of the best trails starts at Etienne Brulé Park by Old Mill subway station and ends down at the lake. Further north, the Humber Trail connects McMichael Canadian Art Collection and Boyd Conservation Area with a walking path.