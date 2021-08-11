ON Bucket List: How to spend a perfect day in Niagara

For Torontonians, a trip to Niagara is the perfect summer escape because when the traffic is light, it can take under an hour and a half to get there. If you find yourself bumper to bumper, as soon as you see an exit with a winery listed, hop off the highway and start your tasting early as you drive through the country roads.

Here are some of our favourite spots to visit during your day trip to Niagara.

Morning in Niagara

Explore Niagara’s biggest attraction, the Niagara Parks Power Station located just south of Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls.

During the day, get a behind-the-scenes look at the historic power station. At night, starting on September 3rd, 2021, catch a glimpse of the immersive sound and light experience illuminating the building.

For a unique view of the rushing Niagara River rapids up close, take a self-guided walk through White Water Walk, deep within the Niagara Gorge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niagara Parks (@niagaraparks)



Lunchtime in Niagara

Dine al fresco for lunch at one of Niagara’s many wineries. For a lavish lunch, the palatial Two Sisters Vineyard will serve as the perfect backdrop to your Instagram photo while satiating your hunger. Or for more of the farm-fresh experience, neighbouring Ravine Vineyard Estate Winery serves a delicious lunch and has a general store in case you want to pick up a snack for the road.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravine Vineyard Estate Winery (@ravinevineyard)

A little afternoon at the Falls

Spend your afternoon playing tourist in Niagara Falls. Choose between playing a round of golf at the massive miniature golf course Dinosaur Adventure Golf, zooming through the Niagara Speedway, or catching an aerial glimpse of the Falls on The Niagara SkyWheel, Canada’s largest observation wheel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls (@cliftonhillfun)

Dinner time

Before you drive back to the city, enjoy dinner with a view at the FeastON certified Table Rock House Restaurant. Open year-round, the restaurant features only the freshest Ontario-grown produce. Book your table early as the best view of Horseshoe Falls book up fast!