Instagram influencer dies while attempting a selfie at Hong Kong waterfall
Sophia Cheung was an Instagram influencer and thrill seeker known for taking high-risk selfies.
Her recent attempt to take an adrenaline-filled photo for her Instagram page resulted in her untimely and tragic death.
Cheung was visiting a waterfall in Hong Kong, when she fell 16 feet off of a cliff, according to multiple reports, which were confirmed by Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in a statement to research firm Insider.
- See also:
Taking risky photos has become something of a trend, and this is not the first time an Instagram influencer has died while attempting to take a picture.
View this post on Instagram
Posing for a “money shot,” whether it’s hanging from a cliff or another death-defying stunt, is a popular way to get views and likes on social media.
Cheung herself has many pictures on her Instagram page that look like she had tempted fate on a few occasions.
View this post on Instagram
Cheung’s last post on Instagram reads, “Better days are coming. They are called Saturday and Sunday.”
View this post on Instagram
She has since received an outpouring of support through her Instagram page.
“Though we met once, I will miss you and the way how you insist on perfection. RIP Sophie,” read one of the comments.
As of this post, Cheung has almost 35,000 followers.