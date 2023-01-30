Weather forecast: Quebec not in for a rainy spring this year

It may seem like a lifetime away, given all the snow we’re getting, but spring is right around the corner.

The 2023 spring weather forecast from the Old Farmers’ Almanac is out, and things look really muddy, slushy, and stormy — for most of the country, at least.

With that said, Quebec may actually be in for some well-deserved pleasant weather.

While Ontario will receive spring showers around near the Great Lakes, the Almanac forecast says things will get drier than usual in Quebec as the Spring Equinox approaches. Temperatures are expected to hover around the seasonal average, though. The same is true for the Maritimes.

That means Cabane à sucre season will soon arrive in its full glory. Hallelujah.

To read the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac spring weather forecast, click here.