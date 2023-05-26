Your next trip to Toronto could include a luxurious pool experience

Summertime is fast approaching, and the temperatures are already starting to heat up.

To help guests stay cool all summer long, Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel has opened pre-bookings for day passes for its luxurious pool experiences.

That means your next trip to TO can include a dip in the water that works for your schedule. And best of all, it includes reserved lounge chairs poolside!

The Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel is centrally located across from City Hall and connected to the Eaton Centre through the path, making it the perfect location for tourists and locals.

Its huge indoor-outdoor heated pool is open year-round and is popular with guests of all ages.

Guests of the hotel and those who are visiting are able to pre-book their pool experience for two. Relax and unwind with a pair of lounge chairs with an umbrella and side table, two environmentally friendly bottles of water, and a poolside snack pack.

You’ll also be able to post your swim snaps to Instagram and TikTok with Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel’s complimentary wifi.

While you’re at the Sheraton Centre, make sure you check out the hotel’s fresh new look. The hotel recently completed the most extensive transformation in its history in 2022, with a renovated lobby filled with works from local artists, comfy lounge areas and perfect workspaces – for visitors and locals alike.

Swing by 43Down and bring an appetite because its handcrafted cocktails and locally inspired menu will be sure to get your mouth watering.

And when you upgrade to a Club room, you can start your day or wrap up the evening by visiting the newly reimagined Sheraton Club Lounge. Take in the stunning views of Downtown Toronto while enjoying complimentary breakfast and evening appetizers daily.

For more information and to book your Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel pool experience, visit them online.